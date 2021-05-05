The 2021 Skoda Fabia has been unveiled by the company. The company also shared some teaser images of the vehicle for the international markets.

Developed on the highly flexible MQB A0 platform, the new-gen Skoda Fabia comes with more advanced features and the exterior styling has been refreshed and it is bigger than the previous model.

The fourth-gen Skoda Fabia has a starting price of €14,000 (around Rs 12.43 lakh) in Europe. As many as nine colour schemes are being offered with wheel sizes going up to 18 inches.

The updated Skoda Fabia is 110 mm longer than its older version. So the updated Skoda Fabia has more space and looks bigger.

The bootspace capacity is expanded to 380 litres which is 50 litres more than the previous model.

Some of new features of the vehicle are removable cup holder between seats, card and coin holders, elastic band pencil holder, umbrella in the driver’s door, USB-C sockets on the rear-view mirror.

The front end of the 2021 Skoda Fabia features black horizontal slats, thick chrome borders in the butterfly grille, angular fog lamps and sharper headlamp cluster with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights.

The fog lamps fitted in a black housing mounted on either side of the bumper.

It also features a wide central air intake and sharpened mirrors. The door handles are redesigned and have a triangular shape.

The interior comes with an optional 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, redictive cruise control, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, traffic jam assist, and emergency assist, contrast orange/grey stitching, red/white decorative lighting, plane assist, auto parking and many more.

Skoda says the new Fabia has a very low drag coefficient of 0.28 and it has aeroacoustic simulation methods which helps it to make minimalistic wind noise.

The 2021 Skoda Fabia basic model comes equipped with a 1.0-litre three-cyl engine that produces up to 79 horsepower and is paired with a five-speed MT. The turbo unit kicks out up to 109 horsepower.

While the high-spec models has a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine which produces 147 horsepower, linked to a seven-speed DSG.