2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 likely to be launched on August 27

The popular two-wheeler manufacturer Royal Enfield is likely to launch the 2021 edition of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 in India on 27 August, 2021.

The next generation Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been spied undergoing tests on several occasions, which revealed many details of the bike ahead of its launch.

The the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be updated on various fronts including cosmetic, mechanical and features.

The new RE Classic 350 will be based on the new J-platform that has also been used on the Royal Enfield Meteor 350.

So it will feature the same 349 cc, air and oil-cooled SOHC engine which churns out 20.2 bhp of power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm. It will be mated to a transmission system that comprises a five-speed gearbox.

The new model motorcycle will retaining the overall silhouette of the existing model except for a few subtle changes. However, it will witness a significant update in its instrument cluster.

The spy shots has revealed that the new model will get a semi-digital console with a circular theme along with a large analogue dial for the speedometer, and a small digital screen with other read-outs, including fuel gauge, odometer, etc.

The spy shots have also showed that it will have RE’s new Tripper Navigation system, so the new bike will likely come with Bluetooth connectivity. The switchgear will also incorporate new rotary-style switches.

The prices of the current version of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 start at Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the next-generation version is likely to be more expensive than the current model.