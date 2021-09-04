2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Delivery Begins Across Showrooms In India

Royal Enfield has started the delivery of recently launched 2021 Classic 350 motorcycle in India. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is one of the bestselling motorcycle offered by the company and its new version was launched on September 1, 2021.

The upgraded Royal Enfield Classic 350 is available at Rs 1.84 lakh (ex-showroom) for the initial variants while the top model of the goes up to Rs 2.51 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is available with a bunch of upgrades for its buyers along with a price hike against its predecessor.

Classic 350 Engine

The 2021 edition of Royal Enfield Classic 350 is powered by 349cc engine and is coupled with a 5 speed gearbox. The 349cc engine generates a power of 20.2 bhp and maximum torque of 27Nm.

Built

The newer generation of the Classic 350 is based J-platform, which is also used in Royal Enfield Meteor 350. The 2021 Classic 350 gets a 41mm telescopic fork suspension while the ground clearance is 170 mm. While the front wheel is 19-inches, the rear wheel is 18 inches. Users can opt for single or dual seat variants according to their need.

Safety

The bike gets an option for single as well as dual-channel ABS options. While the front wheel gets 300mm disc brake the rear disc brake is 270mm.

Features

The motorcycle gets improvised instrument cluster which includes an LCD display along with a fuel gauge. The top spec variant of the bike gets an optional tripper navigation display.

Colour options and variants

The bike is available in 11 colour options for 5 new variants. The new Classic 350 variants are available in Redditch series, Halcyon series, Classic Signals, Dark series and Classic Chrome. The colour options are Chrome Red, Chrome Bronze, Dark Stealth Black, Dark Gunmetal Grey, Signal Marsh Grey, Signal Sandstorm, Halcyon Green, Halcyon Black, Halcyon Grey, Redditch Green and Redditch Grey.

Price

While the Redditch series starts at Rs 1,84,374, the Halcyon series gets a price tag starting from Rs 1,93,123. On the other hand, the Classic Signals is priced at Rs 2,04,367 while the Dark series costs Rs 2,11,465. The Chrome series is the top spec variant and costs Rs 2,15, 118.