2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio is expected to launch in September, Might get major upgrades

The next generation of Maruti Suzuki Celerio is expected to launch in September 2021 along with some major changes on the interior as well as exterior. This change will be the major upgrade the hatchback receives since its debut in 2014.

According to the various leaks on the internet, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio will get a cabin which will be reworked in order to give a new look. The new reworked look of the Celerio will provide a more spacious cabin and could have a change in dimensions.

It is expected that the new Celerio will get modern touches on the dashboard. The new dashboard is likely to get a 7-inch touch screen infotainment system which will feature Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The car might get premium features like auto climate control and rear parking camera like the Swift premium. It is expected that, with the new upgrade, the 2021 version of Maruti Suzuki Celerio will receive a hike in price as well.

Currently the Maruti Suzuki Celerio costs between Rs 4.65 lakh and Rs 5.90 lakh. The hatchback is offered in petrol and CNG fuel variants. In terms of engine transmission, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio is offered in manual and automatic variants. The vehicle gets a 1.0-litre engine and produces 67bhp of power and 90Nm of torque. While the entry level variants of the car get a manual transmission, the mid-level variants get automatic transmission. The top variants of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio are CNG variants.

(Note: The prices mentioned in the article are Avg ex-showroom prices)