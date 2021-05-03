Mahindra Bolero is one of the most popular and highest selling vehicles of the company. The Mahindra Bolero is highly popular among rural and semi-urban customers for its sturdiness and capability in handling rough roads.

The company has reportedly face lifted the Bolero and the spy pictures of the updated vehicle have appeared on the internet.

As per the spy picture, the updated 2021 Mahindra Bolero has got a new two-tone paint scheme. The new paint scheme was seen in a dual tone red-grey color paint scheme.

The bonnet, pillars, and roof of the Bolero is applied with a contrast red colour. While the grille surrounds, bumper and faux skid plate has been painted with a grey colour.

The headlamps have also been tweaked while the signature vertical grille slats remain unchanged. The rectangular-shaped Outside Rear View Mirrors is painted with a black colour.

The new Bolero is expected to use the old 1.5-litre three-cylinder mHawk75 turbocharged engine which produces a maximum power output of 75 bhp at 3,600 rpm. It delivers a peak torque of 210 Nm at 1,600 rpm.

The engine have a fuel economy of 16.7 kmpl. The powertrain is linked only with a five-speed manual transmission.

Earlier, Mahindra increased the prices of the Bolero range by up to Rs 26,005. Currently, the Mahindra Bolero costs between Rs 8.40 lakh and Rs 9.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).