2021 KTM RC 200 and KTM RC 125 launched in India, Gets a bunch of upgrades without price hike

KTM has introduced the much awaited second generation of RC series- RC 125, RC 200 in India, today. Prior to the launch, KTM had teased about the launch of the new second RC series on social media. While the company has released the new RC 125 and RC 200 in India the RC 390 will be introduced later. The best part of RC 125 and RC 200 is that they receive a bunch of upgrades without any price hike over its predecessor.

Price and availability

KTM had officially unveiled its updated range of RC models including RC 125, RC 200 and RC 390 for the global market in August. While the new KTM RC 125 costs Rs 1.82 lakh, the KTM RC 200 costs Rs 2.09 lakh, announced the company. While the KTM RC 200 will be available for buyers in October 2021, the RC 125 will be available in November 2021. KTM has started the bookings for the KTM RC 125 and KTM RC 200.

Significant changes

The major changes in the RC 125 and RC 200 include a host of cosmetic changes along with improvement in ergonomics. The new RC series gets an aggressive design, improved aerodynamics and a bigger look.

The fuel tank of the bikes is 13.7-litre, which is approximately 4 litres more than its predecessor. The handlebars of the bikes are adjustable along with a new windscreen and larger airbox. The main attraction of the RC 125 and 200 is the new headlamp, new tail light and curved radiator.

The instrument cluster gets a bigger upgrade in the form of a bigger LCD instrument cluster. The LCD unit shows many essential functions like tachometer, trip meter, ABS, gear indicator etc.

Engine

The new generation KTM RC 125 gets a 124.7 cc, 6 speed gearbox and a liquid-cooling system. The engine churns out 15 bhp of maximum power and 12 Nm of peak torque.

KTM RC 200 gets a 199.5cc engine and is coupled with a 6 speed gearbox. It also gets a liquid-cooling system. The maximum power of the engine is 25 bhp and the peak torque is 19 Nm.

Both the RC 125 and RC 200 get 43mm inverted forks as front suspension along with a mono-shock suspension at the rear. Both the bikes get 320mm front and 230mm back disc brakes, while the dual channel ABS is offered as standard.

The new KTM RC 125 will compete with the likes of Yamaha R15 V4. On the other hand, the RC 200 is expected to compete with Suzuki Gixxer 250, Yamaha FZ 250, Dominar 250 etc.