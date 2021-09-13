2021 KTM RC 125 likely to launch in India this month; To rival Yamaha R15

Popular Australian bike manufacturing company KTM, has officially unveiled its updated range of RC models including RC 125, RC 200 and RC 390 for the global market a few days ago. The new RC models got many upgrades in terms of styling as well as dynamics.

Reports have suggested that the brand is likely to launch the the 2021 KTM RC 125 in India this month. The updated RC 125 has received significant styling updates in comparison to the current model.

The new upgraded sports bike takes design inspiration from RC8 which was discontinued by the company in the global market.

Updated Design and Features

Speaking of its design, the new-gen KTM RC 125 adopts a curvier styling with multiple cuts and creases along the new body panels. This gives the bike a more aerodynamic look.

The updated RS 125 features a new single-pod LED headlamp unit which is contrasting with the twin-beam headlights in the current model.

The headlight is flanked by trendy boomerang-shaped LED DRLs on both sides which will also work as turn indicators.

The side fairings have become larger and lighter andthe large air dams provide aerodynamic support.

The updated KTM RC 125 have got new lighter 5-spoke alloy wheels.

The fuel tank has a larger 13.7-litre capacity. The highlight of the bike are a clip-on handlebar, a split seating setup, a raised tail section, and a swept-up exhaust.

The slightly rear-centred footpegs and a short handlebar makes the riding posture more sporty.

Updated RC 125 has received a new LCD instrument cluster. The latest console a full LED lighting setup and is tipped to have Bluetooth connectivity.

The company has made upgrades under the skin of the bike including a new trellis frame with a bolt-on rear subframe which is 1.5 kg lighter.

The new frame ensures better control and handling at high speeds. The USD forks at front and a mono-shock unit at rear embraced by an alloy swingarm is there for Suspension control.

As per reports, the small changes made to the bike’s powertrain is claimed to improve the performance in comparision to the current running model.

The entry-level supersport motorcycle is said to be powered by the same a 124.7cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which churns out 14.5 bhp and 12 Nm of peak torque in the current model.

With the new cooling system with a larger airbox, the engine specifications are expected to be slightly higher in the upcoming offerings of the company.

New Colour Schemes

The updated KTM RC 125 will come in new colour schemes including two dual-tone options such as a white with orange colour scheme and another black with orange colour options.

The bike will retain the signature Orange-coloured alloy rims to maintain it usual KTM visual appeal.

After the 2021 KTM RC 125 is launched, it will compete against Yamaha YZF R15 V3 and is expected to be priced around Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom).