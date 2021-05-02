Kia motors have launched the new edition of Kia Seltos in the Indian market at the starting price of Rs 9.95 lakh. Prior to the update, some of the variants of Kia Seltos were discontinued by the company.

However, with this new update Kia has introduced two new versions i.e. The Clutch less Manual Transmission (iMT) HTX+ variant and GTX (O) variant.

Check the specifications of 2021 Kia Seltos

Style: The 2021 Kia Seltos retains its design from the older model. It gets a muscular bumper and wraparound LED headlamps.

Engine: The Kia Seltos is powered by 1.5 litre petrol engine and a 1.5 litre diesel engine. The 1.5 petrol engine generates 113.4bhp of power and 144 Nm of torque. On the other hand 113.4 bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque.

Price: The cheapest of the 2021 Kia Seltos comes at Rs 9.95 lakhs (petrol variant). The cheapest diesel variant is offered at Rs 10.45 lakh. The top variant of the Kia Seltos is priced at Rs 17.65 lakh.

The Kia Seltos will give strong competition to Hyundai Creata, Nissan Kicks, Tata Harrier and MG Hector in the Indian market.