Hyundai has introduced the Kona N- a performance-oriented version of the standard Hyundai Kona. The new Hyundai SUV will join the i20, i30, i30 Fastback and Veloster hatchbacks to get a sporty N-badged variant.

The company has declared that it plans to expand its N and N-Line range to 18 models by the end of 2022.

The Kona N has a very stylish look with a slightly sporty look. Its exterior features a N Line specific LED headlamps, N Line specific front grille, body-coloured fender flares, side skirts, front spoiler, and contrast red accents. It’s available in an exclusive shade of Sonic Blue.

The vehicle also gets a third brake lamp in a triangular shape, aero beneficial double-winged prominent spoiler for added downforce, N badging, and dual exhaust outlets at the rear.

Some of the highlights of the interior of the Kona N are an N-exclusive sport steering wheel with two customisable N buttons, N-branded sports seats, sporty blue accents, new graphics on the HUD.

The SUV has a fully-digital infotainment system. It has N or Sport mode, and has a large 10-inch touchscreen with lap timer and track maps.

The vehicles also comes with many driver assistive features like Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist and Lane Keeping Assist.

The Kona N also features a lightweight 19-inch forged alloys surrounded with bespoke Pirelli P Zero performance tyres and has uprated front and rear brakes.

The Hyundai Kona N features a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo engine producing a maximum power output of 276bhp horsepower and 392 Nm of peak torque.

The N Grin Shift increases the power output by 10 horsepower too. The powertrain is linked with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission gearbox for faster gear shifts.

The company claims that the Kona N can reach speed upto 100 kmph in just 5.5 seconds using launch control before topping out a maximum speed of 240 kmph.

This gearbox offers three performance modes. While the first N Grin Shift optimises engine and transmission for performance, the second N Power Shift aids in maximising torque during upshifts to provide a smoother acceleration curve, and the third N Track Sense Shift helps in circuit driving, optimising gearchanges based on driver behaviour for quick lap times.

2021 Hyundai Kona N also has different driving modes such as Eco, Normal, Sport, N, and Custom as per the driver’s need and has a variable exhaust system.