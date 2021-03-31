2021 Ford Territory To Be Launched In India Soon; Will Take On Tata Harrier & New Mahindra XUV500

Bhubaneswar: Ford is planning to launch SUVs and other cars in the Indian market. Ford is rumoured to launch a new mid-size SUV which will take on the likes of Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass. The new SUV is reportedly the all-new Ford Territory.

According to T-BHP, Ford Territory will soon be launched in the Indian market. The car is already on sale in the South Asian markets, including the Phillipines.

The new SUV is expected to be priced at around Rs 18 lakh in the South Asian markets and is expected to have a similar cost in India.

The all-new Ford Territory will compete with the likes of Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier, the upcoming Mahindra XUV500, Hyundai Tucson and similar vehicles in the market.

Engine Of 2021 Ford Territory:

The Philippines variant of the Ford Territory offers a 1.5-litre Eco Boost turbo-petrol engine which generates a maximum power of 141 Bhp between 4,500 and 5,200 rpm and a peak torque of 225 Nm between 1,500 and 4,000 rpm. The engine only gets a CVT automatic transmission.

It is only FWD and there is no option for an AWD or 4X4 system.

Ford may launch the all-new Ford Territory with completely different engine options in the Indian market as per the demand and needs of the market.

Interior of 2021 Ford Territory:

Dimension-wise the 2021 Ford Territory is a mid-size vehicle and it offers ample space inside. The car has a length of 4,856mm, a width of 1,898mm and 1,714mm. There is a 420-litre boot for luggage space that can be expanded to 1,000 litres by folding the rear seats.

The Ford Territory features a panoramic sunroof, perforated leather seats, rearview mirror with auto-dim, high-mount USB port, 10-inch touchscreen system with smartphone connectivity, electronic parking brake, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill launch assist, ABS, EBD, traction control system, cruise control and much more.

The Indian version of the 2021 Territory may reduce some features to make the price more budget friendly. So we may get a stripped-down version of the international-spec Territory as price is a main factor in the success of a vehicle in India.