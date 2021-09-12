2021 Force Gurkha to be revealed on September 15, to be launched soon

The much awaited competitor of the Mahindra Thar, the 2021 Force Gurkha is expected to get revealed on September 15. The upgraded version of the Force Gurkha SUV has been one of the few off-road vehicles offered by Indian company under Rs 20 lakh.

The off road SUV was first showcased in the Auto Expo held in Delhi-NCR last year. Since then the enthusiasts have waited eagerly for the launch of the new version of Gurkha.

According to the reports, the new generation of Gurkha will be powered by a 2.6-litre diesel engine which is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The engine will produce maximum power of 89bhp and gets an all-wheel-drive system (4×4). The new Gurkha gets new gear lever and 4×4 levers with a matte black finish dashboard and centre console.

It’s time to reconnect with the outdoors in The All-New Gurkha. Tell us how excited you are, to set out for a real adventure?

3 days to go!

.#TheallnewGurkha #ForceGurkha #Comingsoon #StayTuned #GetReady #Gurkha4x4x4 pic.twitter.com/5lWLUPKC9h — Force Gurkha (@ForceGurkha4x4) September 12, 2021

It also has panoramic window for stunning views and an all-new 4x4x4 metallic mnemonic. The panoramic window offers all round visibility to all the passengers.

The SUV also has comfortable captain seats for all passengers and armrest for rear passengers. The fabric seats have thigh and lumbar support for enhanced comfort.

Some other features of the Force Gurkha are Air Intake snorkel, newly designed shark gill on fender, ripped bonnet, newly designed Gurkha badge on the rear door and enhanced aesthetics with stunning tail lamps.

The Gurkha SUV was showcased during Auto Expo 2020. It was observed that the SUV will feature round headlamps along with LED DRLs. The side indicators are placed on the fenders while a spare wheel is mounted on the tailgate.

The interiors of the SUV get upgraded features like black dashboard, touch screen infotainment system, power windows, circular ac vents etc.

It is expected that the new generation of Force Gurkha will be priced between Rs 10-14 lakhs in India. Further details about the SUV will be revealed soon in its website, said the company in its latest tweet.

Hardcore off-roading SUV segment in India does not have many choices under Rs 20 lakhs. The Mahindra Thar along with Force Gurkha are few vehicles in the segment these niche enthusiasts.

However, the Mahindra Thar received a thorough update and was launched in its 2nd generation in India. With the launch of new Gurkha, Force is expected to give a proper competition to the Thar.