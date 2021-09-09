2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 launched in India at Rs 13.49 lakh, Check specifications here

Italian sports bike manufacturing company Ducati has launched the 2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 in India. The sports bike is offered in two variants in India at a starting price of Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

The 2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 is an upgrade in terms of its BS6-compliant engine. Earlier the SuperSport was available in India as a BS4 model.

While the base variant is offered at Rs 13.49 lakh, the S version of the motorcycle is offered between Rs 15.49 lakh and Rs 15.69 lakh. The bookings of the 2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 can be booked across India at its dealerships. The deliveries will begin shortly.

Design

The SuperSport receives a fresh touch in terms of design. It gets new fairings, new LED headlights and windscreen. According to Ducati, the new 2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 is more aerodynamic than its predecessors.

Engine and features

In terms of engine, the bike draws its power from the same a 937cc, liquid-cooled L-twin engine used in the BS4 model. However, the engine is tuned to BS6 standards. The SuperSport generates a peak power of 110hp at 9,000 rpm and a torque of 93Nm maximum torque at 6,500 rpm.

In terms of safety the SuperSport gets twin 320mm discs, cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control and a bi-directional quick shifter. The functions of the superbike can be tracked via a TFT display which is 4.3 inches.

The SuperSport gets a 43mm Marzocchi USD fork at the front and Sachs monoshock suspension at the rear.

Modes

The 2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 is offered in three riding modes. The driving modes include Sport, Touring, Urban modes.

The SuperSport 950 is expected to get tough competition from recently launched Aprilia RS 660 and Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX in India market.