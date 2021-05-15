Italian Motorcycle company Ducati has finally launched its much-awaited 208hp, super-naked, 2021 Streetfighter V4 motorcycle in the Indian market. The company has introduced the bike in two variants that is the base variant and the Streetfighter V4 S variant. It has a starting price of Rs 20 lakh.

Ducati Streetfighter V4 is said to compete with the likes of KTM 1290 Super Duke R, BMW S1000R, Yamaha MT-10, Kawasaki Z H2 and Aprilia Toono V4 in international markets.

Color and price

Ducati has launched the 2021 Ducati Streetfighter V4 motorcycle in two colors — Dark Stealth and Ducati Red. The 2021 Ducati Streetfighter V4 has been priced at Rs 23.19 lakh for the Dark Stealth colour.

Ducati has priced its base model at Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom) while the high-end Streetfighter V4 S variant comes with a price of Rs 22.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Powerful engine

The super-naked Ducati motorcycle comes equipped with the 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 4-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. This engine is derived from the Panigale V4.

The engine generates a maximum power of 205 bhp at 12,750 rpm and a peak torque of 123 Nm at 11,500 rpm. The engine comes linked with a 6-speed gearbox. It also has a slipper and an assist clutch and a quick-shifter.

Exterior look and braking

The Ducati’s naked shotgun bike features a LED headlight, full digital instrument cluster, aerodynamic winglets and strong ergonomics. The break system of the bike includes a identical twin 330 mm disc brakes in the front and single 245 mm rotor brakes in the rear.

Different features

Both variants of the bike are based on the same mechanical specifications but different features in them.

The base trim of the bike has Showa Big Piston Fork at the front and a Sachs monoshock at the rear (both fully adjustable) as well as a Sachs steering damper.

While the premium S variants of the bike get electronically-adjustable Ohlins NIX30 front forks, Ohlins TTX36 rear mono-shock suspension and Ohlins steering damper.