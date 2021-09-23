2021 Ducati Monster gets launched in India with new engine and upgraded specs

Popular sports bike manufacturer Ducati has officially launched the 2021 Ducati Monster in India. Initially produced in 1993, the Ducati Monster is quite popular across the world. The 2021 Ducati Monster has an initial price of Rs 10.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 11.34 lakh. The sports bike also gets a Monster Plus variant which is Rs 25,000 higher than the regular variant.

The newly launched Ducati Monster gets an upgrade in terms of design as well as in engine. In rough terms the bike is more enhanced than its predecessor.

The new Monster can be booked at the company’s showrooms across India at a token price of Rs 1 lakh.

Engine and Chassis

The 2021 Ducati Monster is powered by a 937cc four-cylinder engine which is 116 cc less than its predecessor. The older generation Monster was powered by 821cc engine. The new 937cc engine is quite common in many Ducati bikes.

The engine generates a power of 111hp while the peak torque remains at 93Nm. The suspension of the bike is handled by 43 mm upside-down fork and a monoshock at the rear. The Monster comes with Pirelli Diablo Rosso 3 tyres for better traction.

The new Monster gets an aluminium front frame in place of trellis frame, which brings the kerb weight of the bike to 188kg

The seat height of the bike is 820mm while an option for 800mm is also available.

Design

The Ducati Monster gets an embedded round headlamp, a big fuel tank, centre positioned engine and a clean tail section. The Monster Plus variant gets a small windscreen and a seat cowl.

Electronics

In terms of electronics the Monster gets a 4.3-inch TFT screen along with features like cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, launch control and a bidirectional quick shifter.

The bike is available in three ride modes- Sport, Touring and Urban. The modes can be adjusted according to the requirement of the rider.

Price

The 2021 Ducati Monster is available in three colour schemes- Ducati Red, Aviator Grey and Dark Stealth. While Ducati Red costs Rs 10.99 lakh while the Aviator Grey and Dark Stealth costs Rs 11.09 lakh.

Note: The prices mentioned in the article are ex-showroom prices.