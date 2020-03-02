Booking for the new Hyundai Creta 2020 is open now in India. The booking can be done with a token amount of Rs 25,000. The new Hyundai Creta can be booked through the automobile manufacturer’s official website or dealerships. Unveiled on February 6, the 2020 Hyundai Creta launch is all set to take place in India on March 17.

Price

2020 Creta price can be expected in between Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

Features (Exterior)

The 2020 Hyundai Creta presents a completely refurbished exterior with features like 3D cascading grille, trio beam LED headlamps with crescent glow LED DRLs, LED taillights, twin-tip exhaust, roof rails, rear spoiler, automatic ORVMs and 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Features (Interior)

Inside the cabin of the 2020 Creta, you will also come across several premium features. The new Creta interior boasts of 7-inch digital instrument panel, 10.25-inch HD infotainment system housing the Blue Link technology, Bose premium sound system with 8 speakers, cooled glove box, air purifier and voice-enabled panoramic sunroof. The new Hyundai Creta also gets paddle shifters, electric parking brake, TPMS, driver rear view monitor, 2-step rear seat reclining, rear window sunshade and LED reading lamps.

Specifications

The new Hyundai Creta 2020 will come with three BS6-compliant engine choices and multiple gearbox options. The 1.5-litre MPi petrol engine will deliver 115PS and 144Nm of torque and offered with 6-speed MT and IVT. The 1.5-litre U2 diesel engine will make 115PS and 250Nm of torque and paired with 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT. The 1.4-litre Kappa T-GDi petrol engine will churn out 140PS and 242Nm of torque and mated to a 7-speed DCT only. The 2020 Creta also gets three drive modes (Eco, Comfort and Sport) and as many traction control modes (Snow, Sand and Mud).

Colours

The new Creta 2020 gets as many as 10 colour options. Among the monotone options are Galaxy Blue, Red Mulberry, Lava Orange, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Polar White, Phantom Black and Deep Forest. The dual-tone choices include Polar White with Phantom Black and Lava Orange with Phantom Black.

