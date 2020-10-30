petrol and diesel price
Image credit: tribuneindia

Check Petrol And Diesel Price In Bhubaneswar On Friday

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel price in Smart city Bhubaneswar remained unchanged on Friday

The rate of petrol per litre has been recorded at Rs 81.49 while diesel recorded Rs 76.57 per litre.

The difference in the price of fuel at various places is related to the tax imposed by the respective states.

It is noteworthy that fuel prices are directly related to crude oil prices. It is so because crude oil is refined to obtain petrol, diesel and other products.

Petrol price today in metro cities:

Image credit: good returns

 

 

 

 

 

Diesel price today in metro cities:

Diesel price
Image credit: good returns
You might also like
State

Cold wave grips Odisha as night temperature falls

Nation

Preparations For Launch Of Covid-19 Vaccine Underway

Business

Amazon Reports Growth In Sales, Expects Bumper Holiday Season

Nation

India Strongly Criticizes Saudi Arabia For Wrong Map On Bank Notes

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.