185 Sites Identified in Odisha for Small Hydro Power Projects

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha is looking to make greater use of its water resources for electricity generation, with the state government identifying 185 locations that could support projects with a combined generation potential of 260 MW.

Additional Chief Secretary (Energy) Vishal Kumar Dev disclosed the assessment during a stakeholder meeting on small hydropower development in Bhubaneswar on Friday. He said the identified locations represent an initial assessment and that the potential could rise as more sites are examined.

The exercise gains significance as Odisha seeks to expand its renewable energy capacity while making use of infrastructure and water flows that are already available across the state.

Water resources offer scope for more power

Odisha has nearly 11 per cent of India’s surface water resources, according to Dev. The state therefore has considerable scope to develop electricity generation projects based on smaller water flows and existing water infrastructure.

Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo, who inaugurated the stakeholder dialogue, said projects of this nature can be developed around existing irrigation canals and water flows.

That approach could also reduce the requirement for large-scale land acquisition, making smaller projects potentially easier to develop in suitable locations.

National scheme opens another avenue

The discussion in Bhubaneswar was also linked to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy’s Small Hydro Power Development Scheme for 2026-27 to 2030-31.

The programme has been designed to encourage new small hydropower capacity across the country. Its total financial outlay stands at Rs 2,584.60 crore.

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Under the scheme, the Centre aims to facilitate around 200 projects with a combined capacity addition of 1,500 MW during the programme period.

The framework also provides Rs 30 crore for the preparation of Detailed Project Reports, which can help move prospective projects from preliminary identification towards development.

Large gap between potential and installed capacity

India’s existing small hydropower capacity remains well below its estimated potential.

Of the country’s assessed small hydro potential of 21,133 MW, only 5,171 MW has been developed so far, officials said.

For Odisha, the identification of 185 sites adds a state-level pipeline to that wider national opportunity. The combined 260 MW potential identified so far could form part of the state’s effort to diversify its power-generation mix.

Transmission capacity to expand

The government is also preparing the electricity network for additional generation.

Odisha has planned an investment of around Rs 16,000 crore to strengthen and expand its transmission system, according to officials. The state Cabinet has approved the plan, which includes three new 765-kV transmission networks.

The proposed expansion is intended to create additional capacity for moving electricity through the grid as generation capacity grows.

For Odisha, the parallel focus on new generation sites and transmission infrastructure could determine how quickly identified renewable energy opportunities are converted into operational projects.