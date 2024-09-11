15 year old vehicles not to be scrapped anymore, Government to bring policy soon

New Delhi: Indian government is developing a policy to scrap vehicles as per their pollution levels and not based on their time period. A government official revealed that a new policy is under consideration to scrap the vehicles based on their pollution level and not as per their age.

Anurag Jain the secretary of Ministry of Road Transport and Highway has requested the automobile industry for cooperation for developing a trustworthy structure to control pollution.

He further said that often follow-up questions are received from clients after 15 years as to why the government is asking to scrap our vehicles. They have said that they have maintained their vehicles well. They had requested to put up a limit for vehicle pollution.

In answer to that he said, we are looking into developing a policy to ensure that the pollution test will become something which is trustworthy. Additionally he stated, ‘earn the trust instead of the certificate’.

He praised the automobile industry for its support to the current vehicle scrappage policy by offering discount of up to 3% on new purchases for old scrapped vehicles.