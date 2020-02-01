Budget 2020 is woven around 3 prominent themes: FM

New Delhi, Feb 1: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocated Rs 69000 crore apart from Rs 6400 crore for PM Jan Aushadhi Yojna for the healthcare sector on Saturday as she announced that the Budget 2020 is woven around 3 prominent themes – Aspirational India, Economic Development and Caring Society which includes health as one of the fundamental pillars, in addition to education and better jobs.

Presenting Budget 2020-21 in Parliament, Sitharaman said: “More hospitals shall be empanelled under Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojna, especially in tier 2 and 3 cities for poor people to be benefited.”

She said, “We have a holistic vision for healthcare in the country. Mission Indradhanush has been expanded to cover 12 diseases, and 5 new vaccines have been added. Fit India campaign is vital to fighting non-communicable diseases (NCDs),” adding “safe water availability under Swachh Bharat Mission will help support the holistic health vision.

“Viability gap funding window will be set up to cover hospitals, with priority given to aspirational two and three-tier districts that don’t have hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat,” she said.

She said usage of machines and artificial intelligence in detecting and preventing the diseases will be a great help for the healthcare practitioners. She also said that the TB eradication programme will be expanded. “The ‘TB Harega Desh Jeetega’ campaign shall be strengthened to end tuberculosis by 2025,” she said.

Talking about skill development in the healthcare sector. “There is a shortage of qualified medical doctors – both general practitioners and specialists; it is proposed to attach a medical college to a district hospital in PPP mode. In the first phase, in those aspirational districts where there are no empanelled hospitals, details of the scheme to be worked out soon.”

She said: “I propose to allocate Rs 69000 crore apart from Rs 6400 crore for Prime Minister Jan Aushadhi Yojna and after the success of ODF campaign I propose Rs 12300 crore for 2020-21 as ODF plus in order to sustain the behaviour.”