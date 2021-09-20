125cc Battle: How does TVS Raider perform in comparison to its rivals?

The TVS Raider is the latest bike to enter the 125cc segment in India. TVS Raider has a sharp style, bunch of great features and also a promise for better mileage. Even though, the 125cc segment in India is dominated by bikes like Honda SP 125 and Hero Glamour Xtec, it is hoped that TVS Raider will be able to make its place.

For the purpose of comparison with the TVS Raider, the bikes taken into consideration are Hero Glamour Xtec, Honda SP 125, and Bajaj Pulsar 125. Even though there are other bikes in the segment, there are not considered in the comparison due to pricing. The pricing of motorcycles play an important role in the category.

Engine

TVS Raider is powered by a 124.88 cc single-cylinder engine, air-cooled engine that produces 11.38 hp power at 7,500rpm and 11.2Nm of torque at 6,000rpm. The Bajaj Pulsar 125 is the most powerful and emerges as the winner in the category as it produces 11.8hp at 8,500rpm. The Glamour Xtec and SP 125 are almost equal in terms of power. While the Glamour Xtec generates 10.85hp at 7,500rpm, the SP 125 generates 10.88hp at 7,500rpm. All the bikes in the category have a 5 speed gearbox.

Safety and Suspension

All the four bikes get a 240mm disc brake at the front and 130mm drum brake at the rear. While the front suspension in all the bikes is telescopic fork type, it is the rear suspension where the Raider has an edge. The Raider has a monoshock suspension, which adds additional comfort for the riders.

In terms of kerb weight, the SP 125 is the lightest at 117kg while the Pulsar 125 is 140kg. The Raider and Glamour weigh same at 123kg. The fuel tank of the Raider is 10 litres which is same as Glamour. The biggest tank is that of Pulsar (11.5L) followed by SP 125 (11L).

Price

The Raider costs Rs 77,500 for the drum variant and Rs 85,469 for disc. The Glamour costs Rs 83,500 (disc) and Rs 78,900 (drum); while SP 125 costs Rs 82,677 (disc) and Rs 78,381 (drum). The Pulsar 125 costs Rs 77, 843.

However, it is important to note that TVS Raider offers TFT display, Bluetooth, USB charging port and many things which is very attractive for the 125 cc buyers.