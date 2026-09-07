1.14 lakh startups create over 12 lakh jobs in India

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Ministry of Finance said that 1.14 lakh of startups in India had generated jobs for over 12 lakh people.

As per reports, the statistics for job creation are of October 2023. These startups have been identified by the government under the Startup India initiative.

This data can be found in the Department of Economic Affairs’ report ‘The Indian Economy: A Review January 2024’.

India remains one of the fastest growing economies and is also the third largest tech start up ecosystem worldwide.

Advertisement

Startup sector continues to grow and expand, however, challenges such as funding, changes in regulatory frameworks, and global economic difficulties persist.

Start ups are shifting focus on running a profitable business, controlling the cost and making sure they gain profitability for themselves, added reports.

With the growth of the tech startups in India, artificial intelligence has also become a more significant sector, with more founders leveraging on it to improve their product, service and business.