Youth Meets Watery Grave In Odisha’s Ganjam

By KalingaTV Bureau
You might also like
Breaking News

Highest Ever Covid-19 Deaths, 15 succumb to deadly virus in Odisha. Death toll rises…

Breaking News

Odisha reports 4237 fresh positive COVID19 cases.Tally mounts to 1,92,548

Breaking News

Spike of 83,347 New Cases & 1,085 Deaths In Last 24 Hours In India

Breaking News

Bhiwandi Building Collapse : Death Toll Rises To 33

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7