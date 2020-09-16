Yoshihide Suga Elected as Japan’s Prime Minister

By KalingaTV Bureau
You might also like
Breaking News

2 killed,6 injured after a truck hit an auto rickshaw on NH-49 near Bangiriposi in…

Breaking News

Ollywood Actor Sritam Das tests Covid-19 positive

Breaking News

8 more succumb to the deadly virus COVID 19 in Odisha. Death toll rises to 645.

Breaking News

Odisha reports 3645 fresh cases of COVID19 in the last 24 hours. Tally rises to…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7