Uttarakhand government imposes Covid curfew from May 11 till May 18

By WCE 7
You might also like
Breaking

17 people succumb to Covid in Odisha , death toll rises to 2197

Breaking

10,031 Covid positives in Odisha in last 24 hours, Khurda records highest with 1329…

Breaking

Rajya Sabha member Raghunath Mohapatra dies of COVID, he was undergoing treatment in…

Breaking

“COVID-19 is airborne”: US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.