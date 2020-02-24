Breaking News
- Fire breaks out at Niali Tehsil office in Cuttack, several important documents gutted
- US President Donald Trump scheduled to arrive at Anhmedabad at 11.40 am today
- Odisha becomes 2nd State in the country to present paperless Annual Budget: Fin Min Niranjan Pujari
- Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari presenting State Annual Budget 2020-21 in Assembly
- CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 2 lakh each for families of deceased in Ganjam bus electrcoution
- 6 Dead, 30 Critical As Bus Catches Fire In Ganjam, Odisha
- 2 Odias Dead In Gas Leak, Were Working In Tokyo, Japan
- Rain and Cold Weather Throws Life Out Of Gear In Odisha
- 2 Dead, 7 Critical As Bolero Rams Into Truck In Odisha
- Man killed, nephew critically hurt as car turns turtle in Keonjhar
You might also like