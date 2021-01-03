Breaking News
- Universities and Colleges in Odisha to start physical classroom teaching from January 11
- 3 succumb to COVID-19 in Odisha. Death Toll rises to 1,883
- Vaccines of Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech are granted permission for restricted use in emergency situation:DCGI
- Odisha reports 192 new positive cases of COVID-19. Tally rises to 3,30,309
- Temple of Lord Lingaraj in Bhubaneswar reopens for the city residents from today
- Puri Srimandir Reopens For Public With Covid-19 Protocols
