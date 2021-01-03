Universities and Colleges in Odisha to start physical classroom teaching from January 11

By WCE 2
You might also like
Breaking

3 succumb to COVID-19 in Odisha. Death Toll rises to 1,883

Breaking

Vaccines of Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech are granted permission for…

Breaking

Odisha reports 192 new positive cases of COVID-19. Tally rises to 3,30,309

Breaking

Temple of Lord Lingaraj in Bhubaneswar reopens for the city residents from today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.