Union MSME Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi resigns

By WCE 3
You might also like
Breaking

Labour minister Santosh Gangwar also dropped from cabinet

Breaking

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has been dropped from the Cabinet ahead of the…

Breaking

Union Cabinet expansion to be held at 6 pm today

Breaking

Commissionerate police terminates homeguard, along with in-charge of PCR Van and one…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.