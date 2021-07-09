Two cases of Kappa variant of COVID-19 detected in Uttar Pradesh

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Devices Get Android 11 Beta Update, Check The Features In The Update
Anubhav-Varsha marital dispute: Both Anubhav & Varsha appear at the family…
Plus Two results will be published within July 31, informs Education Minister Samir…
Bhadrak: 300 bottles of IMFL valued seized from Naikanidih area in a raid conducted…
42,70,16,605 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 8th July 2021
