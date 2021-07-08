Three rockets fired at US embassy in Baghdad

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
Former Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh dies of post Covid complications
Next News
57 succumb to Covid-19 in Odisha in the last 24 hours. Death toll rises to 4,415
42,52,25,897 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 7th July 2021
Odisha reports 2542 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. In quarantine: 1458…
57 succumb to Covid-19 in Odisha in the last 24 hours. Death toll rises to 4,415
Bishweswar Tudu from Odisha becomes new Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal…
Your email address will not be published.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.