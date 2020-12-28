Temples in Koraput to reopen for devotees from Dec 30

By WCE 5
You might also like
Breaking

Legendary Odia music director Shantanu Mohapatra hospitalized

Breaking

Tata Motors job fraud: Odisha Crime Branch takes Sarbeswar Rao on a two-day remand

Breaking

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) bans Zero Night celebration in it’s…

Breaking

Odisha senior Congress leader Narasingha Mishra falls sick while protesting at CBI…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.