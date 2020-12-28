Temples in Koraput to reopen for devotees from Dec 30

Breaking News
Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
Odisha: Golden Beach Of Puri Gets ‘Blue Flag’ Tag
Legendary Odia music director Shantanu Mohapatra hospitalized
Tata Motors job fraud: Odisha Crime Branch takes Sarbeswar Rao on a two-day remand
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) bans Zero Night celebration in it’s…
Odisha senior Congress leader Narasingha Mishra falls sick while protesting at CBI…
Your email address will not be published.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.