SP Of Bhadrak District In Odisha Escapes Unhurt As Truck Hits Car

By WCE 2
You might also like
Breaking

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline

Breaking

Odisha reports 198 new cases of COVID-19. Tally surges to 3,30,690

Breaking

KL Rahul ruled out of Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to wrist injury

Breaking

India reports 16,375 new COVID-19 cases, 29,091 recoveries, and 201 deaths in last 24…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.