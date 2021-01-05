SP Of Bhadrak District In Odisha Escapes Unhurt As Truck Hits Car

Breaking News
Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline
Odisha reports 198 new cases of COVID-19. Tally surges to 3,30,690
KL Rahul ruled out of Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to wrist injury
India reports 16,375 new COVID-19 cases, 29,091 recoveries, and 201 deaths in last 24…
Your email address will not be published.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.