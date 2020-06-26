Shutdown imposed in Odisha’s Umerkote

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
Woman, two sons die after consuming poison over family dispute in Bargarh
131 COVID19 Recovered Cases In Odisha, Recovery Stands At 4422
218 New COVID19 Positives Detected In Odisha Today, Tally Reaches 6180
83 people killed due to thunderstorms in Bihar
168 more COVID19 patients recover in Odisha
Your email address will not be published.
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.