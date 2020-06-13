Shahid Afridi tests positive for COVID-19

By Hemant Pande
You might also like
Breaking News

BMC seals Unit I haata in Bhubaneswar for lock down norms violations

Breaking News

Dhabas on NH to be open for parcel food during Lock Down in Odisha

Breaking News

Odisha reports 112 Covid-19 cases, Tally reaches 3498 In the State

Breaking News

72 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha in last 24 hours, says State Health dept

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.