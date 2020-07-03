Record 561 COVID19 Cases In Odisha Today, Tally Reaches 8106

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
Eight Policemen Martyred In Gangster Attack in Kanpur
Next News
First Coronavirus Vaccine In India To Be Launched By August 15
2 more die of coronavirus in Odisha; death toll climbs to 27
Odisha reports 229 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24-hours
164 Covid19 patients have recovered In Odisha, recovery count reaches 5353
COVID Cases Rise To 7316 In Odisha, 251 Positives Today
Your email address will not be published.
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.