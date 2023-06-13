Rath Yatra Committee Meeting: CM says timely completion of rituals is vital

KalingaTV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
Amit Shah chairs review meeting on cyclone Biparjoy
Next News
Odisha: Similipal National Park to be closed from June 16, 2023
Similipal National Park to remain closed for 3 months from June 16 to Sept 15
Gas leak in the blast furnace at Dhenkanal, 15 critical. Injured admitted to private…
5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Delhi-NCR; tremors were felt in Delhi and parts of…
Odisha government hikes Dearness Allowance by 4% for state government employees
Your email address will not be published.
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
Δ