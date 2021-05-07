Rajasthan government imposes complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
India reports 4.14 lakh new Covid-19 cases and 3,927 deaths in the last 24 hours
19 people succumb to Covid in Odisha , death toll rises to 2140
12,238 Covid positives in Odisha today, Sundergarh records highest with 2073 cases
Ex-Union minister Matang Sinh falls prey to Covid
