Puducherry CM N Rangasamy Tests Positive For COVID 19

By KalingaTV Bureau
You might also like
Breaking

Delhi Police issues look out notice against Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar

Breaking

Puri: Shree Mandir sevayata injured in a fight with co-sevayata at Ananda Bazar…

Breaking

No Case Of Black Fungus Reported In Odisha: Senior Govt Doctor, Jayant Panda

Breaking

Mayurbhanj: 21 prisoners of Udala Sub-Jail test positive for #COVID19, informs Udala…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.