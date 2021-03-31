Professor of Rama Devi Women’s University tests COVID19 positive

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G With 120Hz Display And Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched; Price, Specs
Next News
2 including a minor missing while bathing in Brahmani river, search operation underway
2 including a minor missing while bathing in Brahmani river, search operation…
Sex Racket Busted in Laxmisagar area of Bhubaneswar, two girls rescued and two…
Sensex 346 points down in opening trade, currently at 49,790; Nifty at 14,737
13 more from Cuttack test positive for Covid
Your email address will not be published.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.