Private bus service to resume from tomorrow in Odisha

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
UP units seek 5 lakh workers from skill mapping bank
76 New COVID19 Cases In Odisha, Tally Rises To 1593 In The State, Informs H&FW…
Doctor in Cuttack tests positive for COVID-19
84 more Covid patients recovered & are being discharged in Odisha; recovered…
Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy will brief media at Gita Govinda Sadann at 4.30…
Your email address will not be published.
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.