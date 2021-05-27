PM Modi to visit Odisha tomorrow to review impact of Cyclone Yaas

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Black Fungus Treatment: Delhi HC Allows Duty-Free Import Of Amphotericin B
Cyclone Yaas: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Undertakes Aerial Survey Of Cyclone Hit Areas
Yellow warning: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places over the…
Heavy rainfall induced by Yaas in Baitarani catchment caused huge inflow expecting…
2 cases regd, 6 people arrested, 8 vehicles seized, Rs. 5,77,200/- fine collected by…
India reports 2,11,298 new COVID-19 cases, 2,83,135 discharges & 3,847 deaths in…
