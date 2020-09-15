Pipli MLA Pradeep Maharathy Tests COVID Positive

By KalingaTV Bureau
You might also like
Breaking News

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway at Marwal area of Pulwama.

Breaking News

25 MPs Test COVID19 Positive As Monsoon Session Of Parliament Begins…

Breaking News

11 Covid Positive Patients Have Succumbed In The Last 24hrs In Odisha

Breaking News

Highest Spike Ever! 4198 Positives In Odisha Today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7