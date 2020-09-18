Paytm taken off Google Play Store, citing policy violations

By Sudeshna Panda
You might also like
Breaking News

Bhubaneswar Minor Gang-Rape Case: OTV HR head appears before Mahila Police Station

Breaking News

13 Districts In Odisha Issued Yellow Warning

Breaking News

CBI raid at residence of MLA Debi Mishra in connection with Seashore Chit-fund Scam

Breaking News

13 more succumb to the deadly virus COVID-19 in Odisha, Death Toll reaches 682

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7