Paralakhemundi king Gopinath Gajapati Narayan Deo passes away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar

By Nihar Beura
You might also like
Breaking News

Congress observes bandh in Malkangiri demanding district Collector’s arrest in…

Breaking News

Ganjam: Miscreants snatch bag with cash worth Rs 35,000 from a couple on Anangpur…

Breaking News

Police arrest a man from Puri on charges of raping a minor girl of Balasore’s…

Breaking News

Cough syrup racket mastermind of western Odisha Negi arrested along with two…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.