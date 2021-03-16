OTET exam to be held on April 9

By WCE 5
You might also like
Breaking

Gujarat govt has decided to implement night curfew in four metros

Breaking

Fire mishap at Puri Bus stand: 2 buses catch fire, Dousing of flames by fire-fighters…

Breaking

Commissionerate Police issues WhatsApp No. 7077798111 to register complaints against…

Breaking

Stay on the hike of holding tax until further orders from Orissa High Court, Pratap…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.