Odisha reports new 146 COVID19 cases, tally at 3140

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
Doctor & Nurse of Odisha’s Nayagarh hospital test positive for COVID19
50 NDRF jawans test positive for COVID 19
Former Union minister, Arjun Sethi passes away
Brown Sugar Worth Rs 28 Lakh Seized From Odisha’s Cuttack, 1 Arrested
Odisha Reports 138 COVID19 Cases Today, Tally Reaches 2994 In The State
Your email address will not be published.
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.