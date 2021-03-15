Odisha Reports 66 Covid Positive Cases, Tally Rises To 3,38,258

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
India Now Has The 4th Largest Forex Reserves, Surpasses Russia
Odisha Assembly: house adjourned till 11:30am as BJD demands apology from BJP MLA
India reports 26,291 new Covid cases, 118 deaths in the last 24 hours
Odisha reports 71 new COVID-19 positive cases. Tally rises to 3,38,192
CM Naveen Patnaik will address the people of Odisha at 12 noon today
