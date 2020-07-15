Odisha reports 618 new COVID19 cases,Toll rises to 14898

By Abhilasha Panda
You might also like
Breaking News

3 more COVID19 deaths in Odisha, Death toll rises to 77.

Breaking News

51 more people test positive for COVID19 in Bhubaneswar

Breaking News

Odisha: Remuna MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar Parida tests positive for COVID19

Breaking News

Odisha reports 4 more COVID19 deaths. Toll rises to 74.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.