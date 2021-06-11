Odisha reports 5235 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
Gold price decreases in Bhubaneswar on Friday, Check rates here
Next News
Odisha reports 5235 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
India reports 91,702 fresh COVID cases, 1,34,580 discharges & 3,403 deaths in…
Odisha CM condoles the demise of Gandhian and Padma Shri awardee Prof Radha Mohan.
43 more patients succumb to COVID-19 in last 24 hours in Odisha
Padma Shri Prof Radha Mohan passes away while being treated at a private hospital in…
Your email address will not be published.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.