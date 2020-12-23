Odisha reports 364 new COVID-19 cases. Tally rises to 3.27,279

Breaking News
Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
” For Infinity And Beyond”, Yuzvendra Chahal Ties Knot With Dhanashree Verma
India records 23,950 new COVID-19 cases, 26,895 recoveries, and 333 deaths
J&K: Two-time Congress MP from Jammu-Poonch, Madan Lal Sharma passes away
Vigilance raids at the residence and office of Anganwadi Worker Sandhyarani Bhatta in…
Miscreants loot cash from Tata Indicash ATM at Jamusuli chhak in Jaleswar
Your email address will not be published.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.