Odisha reports 319 new COVID-19 cases. Tally rises to 3,26,915

Breaking News
Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
Watch: Snowfall Yet Again In Daringbadi, Phulbani Records Lowest Of 4.0°C
Next News
4 succumb to COVID-19 in Odisha. Death toll rises to 1,843
4 succumb to COVID-19 in Odisha. Death toll rises to 1,843
Fake cement manufacturing factory busted in Jagatpur area of Cuttack; one person…
Pari Murder Case: Process begins to dry up Jadupur village pond in Nayagarh to…
Pakistan violates ceasefire along Line of Control (LoC) in Mankote sector in Poonch,…
Your email address will not be published.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.